Clare Higgins and Lia Williams join John Gabriel Borkman at the Bridge Theatre

Clare Higgins and Lia Williams have been announced to join freshly crowned Tony Award winner Simon Russell Beale in the cast of John Gabriel Borkman at the Bridge Theatre.

Higgins, who marks her Bridge debut, will play Gunhild Borkman, with Williams as Ella Rentheim in artistic director Nicholas Hytner's production.

Featuring set designs by Anna Fleischle and costume designs by Liam Bunster, John Gabriel Borkman opens on 24 September and runs until 26 November 2022.

The Ibsen classic, which has been adapted by Lucinda Coxon for this new staging, follows a once successful entrepreneur, who has fallen from grace due to a prison sentence for fraud.

Higgins' theatre credits include winning three Olivier Awards for Best Actress, for Sweet Bird of Youth and Vincent in Brixton at the National, and Hecuba at the Donmar Warehouse.

Williams' recent theatre credits include The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Donmar, Mary Stuart and Oresteia for the Almeida Theatre Company, and Old Times at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Final casting for John Gabriel Borkman will be announced at a later date.