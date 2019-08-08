Clapham Omnibus unveils plans for £150k redevelopment

Clapham Omnibus theatre has unveiled plans for a "significant reconfiguration" of its 130-year old building.

The redevelopment includes a new cafe/bar and the reconfiguration of existing rehearsal and office space. The aim is for the venue, which receives no "guaranteed funding", to move towards self-sufficiency.

The plans have been made possible by a £150,000 fundraising campaign.

Artistic director Marie McCarthy said: "The new and improved spaces will enrich the experience for both audiences and theatre-makers who use our facilities on a daily basis. My aim is for Omnibus Theatre to be an approachable and inclusive destination with an artistic programme and initiatives that reflect the diversity of the community."

Chair Fiona Mactaggart added: "It's an exciting new phase for our venue. The new café/bar will create a welcoming local social space and make the building feel closer to people living in Clapham and those who might be nervous about crossing the threshold into a theatre."

The plans were approved by Lambeth Council in July and work is intended to be completed in time for the autumn 2019 season.

Earlier this year the Omnibus, which launched in 2013, named Judi Dench as a patron to mark its fifth birthday.