City of Angels West End musical further casting to include Theo James

Theo James is among the latest set of actors who will join the cast of City of Angels from 5 March when it plays at the Garrick Theatre in the West End, it has been announced.

James is best known for his leading role in The Divergent Series film trilogy alongside Shailene Woodley. The Bristol Old Vic school graduate was last seen on stage in Sex with Strangers at the Hampstead Theatre in 2017.

The actor will play the role of Stone, while Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jonathan Slinger will also join as Buddy Fiddler, playing alongside previously announced names – Hadley Fraser as Stine, Nicola Roberts as Avril/Mallory, Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie, Vanessa Williams as Carly/Alaura, Emily Mae, Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.

Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart's musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1989, follows both the tale of a writer trying to get his novel turned into a screenplay and the fictional story of the movie itself.

Director Josie Rourke's production was nominated for five Olivier Awards in 2015 – winning Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design. It has choreography by Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear, with lighting by Howard Harrison, set and costumes by Robert Jones, sound by Nick Lidster and Terry Jardine for Autograph, orchestrations by Billy Byers and Larry Blank, musical supervision by Gareth Valentine, video by Duncan McLean and casting by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow.

Rourke said: "I'm thrilled that two more phenomenal actors have joined this wonderful company. I knew Theo was a terrific actor, but I had no idea he was also in possession of such an exceptional singing voice. He and Hadley Fraser will be dynamite playing opposite each other.

"Jonathan Slinger is one of our finest actors, and I'm so happy to be working with him at long last. I think he will bring a magnetic danger to the role of this Hollywood Mephistopheles, Buddy Fiddler."

City of Angels will run until 5 September, with a press night on 24 March.