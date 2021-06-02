Circus 1903 returns to Southbank Centre this Christmas

Circus 1903 will return to the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall this Christmas. Its third festive season will run from 16 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.

The show will feature many of the acts from previous years, including Peanut and Queenie, the "most charming elephants on any stage around the world". A range of new acts will also join the troupe, with the full line-up to be announced in due course.

Ringmaster David Williamson said: "There's no better tonic for tough times than the sights and sounds and magic of the circus! I'm excited to get in front of an audience again and hear the roar of the crowd and see the smiling faces of the children as they thrill to our amazing show."

Producer Michael Stevens added: "Circus 1903 has become an important part of the holiday season, for audiences old and young, and so we are delighted to be able to bring it back to Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall this year."