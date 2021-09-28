Circus 1903 at the Southbank Centre: line-up revealed

The line-up has been revealed for the upcoming return of the Circus 1903 at the Southbank Centre.

The retro circus bonanza plays at the central London venue from 16 December to 2 January, led by Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade (David Williamson) and taking audiences back to the Golden Age of Circus almost 120 years ago.

Appearing for the first time will be Ukraine trio Tymofii Chemko, Oleksii Balakhchy and Mykola Mykytchyn, alongside The Daring Desafios (João Guilherme de Lima Siqueira, Luan de Souza Vieira, Leonardo Louzada de Freitas and Vinicius Vasconcelos da Silveira), balancing act The Sensational Sozonov (Mikhail Sozonov), the Cycling Cyclone (Florian Blummel), The Elastic Dislocationist (Senayet Asefa Amare), The Flying Fredonis (Russian artists Daria Shelest and Vadym Pankevych), Les Incredibles (Olavo Rocha Muniz and Denise Torres de Souza), The Great Gaston (Roberto Carlos), The Remarkable Risleys (Abiy Saleamlak Negash and Seife Desta Buser), plus hula hoopist Mademoiselle Natalia (Natalia Leontieva).

The show returns having played at the venue in 2019.