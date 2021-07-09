Cinderella musical album released with Todrick Hall, Helen George and Adam Lambert appearing

The complete concept album for Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel and Emerald Fennell's Cinderella has been unveiled.

Released on streaming platforms on the stroke of midnight, the album features the West End production's leads Carrie Hope Fletcher and Ivano Turco, as well as special guests including Todrick Hall, Adam Lambert and Helen George, each providing their own takes on characters and tunes from the show.

We've embedded the Spotify link below, with Cinderella currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

Appearing in the world premiere of the stage are Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Also in the show are Georgina Onuorah as the Ensemble / Alternate Cinderella, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

The full company also includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, Matthieu Vinetot and Rodney Vubya.

Fennell recently won an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, and is part of a creative team led by director Laurence Connor.

The production has choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by John Rigby and John Rigby, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, vocal coaching by Fiona McDougal, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet Casting is by David Grindrod Associates CDG.