Cinderella in the West End: first look at Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco and more

First look images for Cinderella in the West End have been revealed.

Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell and David Zippel, the fresh twist on the classic fairytale is currently in previews at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Tickets for the piece are on sale now.

Appearing in the world premiere piece are Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Also in the show are Georgina Onuorah as the Ensemble / Alternate Cinderella, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

Rebecca Trehearn

©Tristram Kenton

The full company includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, Matthieu Vinetot and Rodney Vubya.

Laura Baldwin, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Georgina Castle

©Tristram Kenton

Fennell recently won an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, and is part of a creative team led by director Laurence Connor. The production has choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by John Rigby and John Rigby, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, vocal coaching by Fiona McDougal, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet Casting is by David Grindrod Associates CDG.

Ivano Turco and Rebecca Trehearn

©Tristram Kenton

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Gloria Onitiri

©Tristram Kenton