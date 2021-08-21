Cinderella extends West End run

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell and David Zippel's Cinderella, a twist on the classic fairytale, has extended its West End run.

Having finally had a chance to open to critics earlier this week, the musical is playing at the freshly revamped Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

It has now extended its run from February to 29 May 2022, with tickets for the new dates already available (they're on sale below).

The show received a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, being described as "worth waiting for", with particular praise for the "perfectly cast" Carrie Hope Fletcher in the lead role.

Fletcher is joined by Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother. You can find out who else is in the show here.

Watch the trailer:

The creative team is led by director Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by David Andrew Wilson and John Rigby, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, vocal coaching by Fiona McDougal, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates CDG.

Tickets are on sale below.