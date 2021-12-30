Cinderella associate choreographer rejoins Wicked after five years to help show go on

Billy Mitchell, currently associate choreographer on Cinderella (which has closed its doors until February) swapped Belleville for Oz after returning to Wicked for the first time in half a decade last night.

Cinderella is due to recommence performances on 7 February at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, while Wicked is running now.