Cinderella associate choreographer rejoins Wicked after five years to help show go on
And he couldn't be happier
Billy Mitchell, currently associate choreographer on Cinderella (which has closed its doors until February) swapped Belleville for Oz after returning to Wicked for the first time in half a decade last night.
Another example of creatives being able to leap into the fold and keeping the lights on, Mitchell is now a temporary swing at the West End show, returning to the Apollo Victoria for the first time in half a decade.
Cinderella is due to recommence performances on 7 February at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, while Wicked is running now.
