Christmas musicals to see this festive season

To complement our list of party knees-up shows we released yesterday, here's a wad of ardently Christmas-orientated musicals aimed to warm your chilly souls this winter season!

Stay tuned tomorrow – as we're bringing you an assortment of non-festive shows (bah-humbug!) to keep those not all that into Christmas sorted. But for now - haul out the holly, fill up the stocking and get these on your must-see list!









Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle lead this festive bonanza of a musical, back at the massive Dominion Theatre for a limited season. As it's probably the best Christmas movie of the century, it's lovely to see Elf back in musical form! Dominion Theatre until 7 January 2023





Cinderella

Hannah Visocchi in Cinderella

© Dundee Rep

There's been a fair few musical versions of Cinderella recently, but we've got high hopes for this contemporary version penned by Lynda Radley and Michael John McCarthy, full of Insta-posts and farming hopes. Dundee Rep, 26 November to 31 December





A scene from the US production



Despite its slightly left-field title, this festive caper is making its premiere this Christmas season at the Southbank Centre in central London. Dickens meets Dolly in a whimsical new tale with a Tennessee Twist, first seen on the other side of the Atlantic in 2019. Parton doesn't appear but the cast is pretty stellar. Southbank Centre, from 8 December to 8 January





This hit production has been a UK staple over the last five years, having played in Leicester, the West End and on tour. It now returns for a second tour, including a lengthy spell at the Liverpool Empire. Jay McGuinness and Dan Burton star as two soldiers-turned-showmen wanting to save a beleagured entertainment house. Nottingham Theatre Royal, from 22 November, Sunderland Empire, from 28 November and Liverpool Empire, from 6 December





Hex

It had its major run at the National last Christmas cut short by a new Covid variant, but the National's new festive musical is back with a vengeance! Expect a brand-new take on the Sleeping Beauty story, and if the rehearsal video we've done is anything to go by, this is one that needs to be seen to be believed... National Theatre, from 26 November to 14 January





Nativity!

Ben Lancaster, Billy Roberts, Cameron Johnson and Daisy Steere

© Geraint Lewis

Sparkling and shining in the Second City! Debbie Isitt's festive fan favourite (which stems from the much-loved British film of the same name) is back once more – skipping London and heading back to where it all began, the Birmingham Rep. Expect hordes of talented youngsters and some catchy tunes! Birmingham Rep until 7 January





A brand-new musical in time for Christmas is exactly what the doctor ordered, and we're very excited for Claus, based on that rather famous Santa chap and his untold origin stories. Producing powerhouse the Lowry hosts the world premiere, so we're excited to see what's in store! The Lowry, Salford, from 14 December to 8 January





West End Musical Christmas

© Bonnie Britain

If you want something a bit different, all your favourite musical stars are coming together for a night of festive celebration in the West End! You can see who's on the bill here. Lyric Theatre, 19 December 2022



