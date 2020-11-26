A Christmas Carol in the West End full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the West End production of A Christmas Carol, set to open at the Dominion Theatre in December.

Joining the previously revealed Brian Conley, Jacqueline Jossa, Matt Jay-Willis, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin, Martyn Ellis, Rebecca Lock, Cedric Neal, Sam Oladeinde and Jeremy Secomb will be Simbi Akande, Will Arundell, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Lizzie Bea, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Shirley Jameson, Kurt Kansley, Alex Lodge, Matthew McDonald, Minal Patel, Jemma Revell, Rebecca Ridout and Lee Van Geleen. The cast is currently in the midst of rehearsals ahead of a scheduled opening on 7 December 2020.

The show will also feature three teams of children on rotation. The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by William Barker, Osian Salter and Brodie Edwards, while the remaining childrens role will be shared by Victoria Alsina, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Asanda Abbie Masike, Charlie Mclellan, Nicholas Parris, Gabriel Payne, Angelica-Pearl Scott, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Katherine Wilson.

The Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent piece will feature over 50 performers, including the 24-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

The creative team is led by director Shaun Kerrison, with sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Band), design by Dora Schweitzer (The Wipers Times) and musical sstaging by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, The Season). Lighting Design is by Mike Robertson, projection design is by George Reeve with Feddie Tapner as musical director and casting by Jim Arnold.