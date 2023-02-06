Chlöe Bailey, Tosin Cole, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson to star in Girl from the North Country movie

Celebrated musical Girl from the North Country is set for the big screen.

Conor McPherson's award-winning musical, nominated for WhatsOnStage Awards, Olivier Awards (winning two) and Tony Awards, is set in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota during the Great Depression. It features the music of Bob Dylan, with songs including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," "Make You Feel My Love" and "Like A Rolling Stone."

Dylan said of the show: "To be associated with Conor is one of the highlights of my professional life. It goes without saying the man is a genius for putting this thing together and I'm thrilled to be a part of the experience. My songs couldn't be in better hands. The play had me crying at the end. I can't even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was."

The film is being produced by Blueprint Pictures (The Banshees of Inisherin) with a cast set to include Chloë Bailey (Jane), Tosin Cole (ear for eye), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Woody Harrelson (Trinagle of Sadness).

The show is currently touring the UK having completed two West End seasons and an initial run at the Old Vic.

Harrelson will play guesthouse owner Nick Laine, with his wife Elizabeth played by Colman and Bailey as their adopted daughter Marianne. Cole plays escaped convict Joe.

Release dates and further plans for the film are to be revealed.









The show is written and directed by McPherson (who will also write and direct the movie), with scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane.

The tour is currently at Birmingham Alexandra (7 to 11 February), and is set to visit Grand Opera House, Belfast (14 to 18 February), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (21 to 25 February), Norwich Theatre Royal (28 February to 4 March), Curve, Leicester (7 to 11 March) and New Wimbledon Theatre (14 to 18 March).