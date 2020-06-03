Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour car to be sold at auction

Now here's one you wouldn't find in a car dealership – the prop Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car used in the 2015 to 2017 tour will go under the hammer on 21 June.

Costing £175,000 to build originally, the car is valued at between £6,000 to £9,000 and will be auctioned at Hansons Auctioneers on Father's Day later this month.

The touring show featured Jason Manford, Lee Mead, Michelle Collins, Claire Sweeney, Phil Jupitus and more, and was co-produced by Music and Lyrics and West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Based on Ian Fleming's 1964 novel and turned into a film starring Dick van Dyke in 1968, the stage production was first seen in 2002 at the London Palladium.

A number of other props and items from the tour will also be made available to bid on, including the Child Catcher's bike and Baron Bomburst's motor car.

Music and Lyrics executive producer John Stalker said: "There are very few Chitty models anywhere in the world, so this is a unique opportunity to buy a bit of theatre and film history".

