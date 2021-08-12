Children of Eden concerts reveal full casting

Full confirmed casting for the Children of Eden Cadogan Hall concert has been revealed.

Penned by composer Stephen Schwartz, with book by John Caird, the piece celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. It is based on the Book of Genesis.

Appearing in the show will be Alice Fearn (Come from Away, Wicked), Carl Spencer (Hamilton), Adam Pearce (The Prince of Egypt), Rob Houchen (South Pacific), Shan Ako (Les Miserables), Leslie Garcia Bowman (Hamilton), David O'Reilly (The Book of Mormon), Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt), Jessica Lee (Les Misérables), with Ruthie Henshall (Cats, Chicago and the original London cast of Children of Eden''). Performers might be subject to change.

The concert will include a newly revised score by Schwartz, with Caird and Houchen co-directing. Musical direction will be by Tom Deering, leading a West End orchestra, and a large choir from Guildford School of Acting.

Two performances will be taking place at 1.30pm and 6pm on Sunday 3 October, with tickets on sale below.