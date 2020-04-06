Chichester Festival Theatre to stream shows for free including Flowers for Mrs Harris

Chichester Festival Theatre has announced a new scheme to stream shows online.

The scheme will start with an online presentation of Rachel Wagstaff and Richard Taylor's Flowers for Mrs Harris, the hit musical with a cast led by Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot. The piece will be available from 9 April for 30 days.

Daniel Evans and Kathy Bourne, artistic and executive directors respectively of CFT, said: "We are delighted that, thanks to the generous agreement of all the artists involved, we are able to make Flowers for Mrs Harris available for people to watch for free at home. Initially, this was intended to be no more than an archive recording, but we felt that the themes of kindness and compassion might bring a bit of joy to people's lives during these very difficult conditions. While the T­­­­­­­­­heatre itself is closed, we are determined to keep working behind the scenes to bring theatre to people at home. Happy Easter from us all at CFT!"

The piece is set after the Second World War and follows a woman who becomes obsessed with Dior dresses. Also in the cast are Claire Machin, Louis Maskell, Mark Meadows, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Nicola Sloane, Luke Latchman and Rhona McGregor. The production is designed by Lez Brotherston, with musical supervision and musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Richard Taylor, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Mike Walker, movement by Naomi Said and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

The show will be available here.