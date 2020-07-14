Chichester Festival Theatre to present outdoor concert with West End stars and drive-in films

Gina Beck, Hugh Bonneville, Gabrielle Brooks, Omid Djalili, Rob Houchen, Julian Ovenden and Giles Terera are among the stars that will be performing live in a special outdoor weekend of events created by Chichester Festival Theatre.

On Monday 31 August, Bonneville will read a special version of The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Mog the Forgetful Cat, with actors using puppetry to bring the stories to life. Later that evening, a special concert hosted by Djalili will feature a medley of songs from South Pacific as well as hits from West Side Story, Wicked, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady.

The show will be presented on a raised stage created next to the venue – plots will be marked out for people to sit in.

From Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August, working in partnership with Chichester Cinema at New Park, the Chichester Drive-In Cinema in Northgate car park will screen the classics Singin' in the Rain and Some Like It Hot, alongside the popular hits Grease, The Greatest Showman and The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as Pixar's latest family comedy Onward.

Tickets will go on sale from 30 July.