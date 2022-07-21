Chasing Hares at the Young Vic – first look images released

The Young Vic has released production photography for its current world premiere of Sonali Bhattacharyya's Chasing Hares, a co-production with Theatre Uncut.

The play follows a factory machine operator in West Bengal named Prab, recruited by a popular actress to write a play for her. He chooses to use the medium to expose the injustice of factory conditions and address the rumours of child exploitation, risking his livelihood and perhaps his own life in the process.

The company inlcudes Ayesha Dharker (The Father and The Assassin) as Chellam, Zainab Hasan (Lotus Beauty) as Kajol, Scott Karim (The Invisible Hand) as Devesh, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel (Electric Rosary) as Amba and Irfan Shamji (The Ipcress File) as Prab.

Directed by Milli Bhatia (seven methods of killing kylie jenner), the creative team features designer Moi Tran, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, video designer Akhila Krishnan, sound designer Donato Wharton, composer Sarathy Korwar, movement director Chi San Howard, casting director Polly Jerrold, R and D dramaturg Guy Jones and R and D lyric consultant Jammz. Audio description is by Eleanor Margolies, with captioning by Miranda Yates.

Chasing Hares runs until 13 August 2022, with an official opening set for 25 July.





Ayesha Dharkar

© Isha Shah

Ayesha Dharkar, Scott Karim and Irfan Shamji

© Isha Shah

Irfan Shamji and Zainab Hasan

© Isha Shah

Irfan Shamji, Ayesha Dharkar and Scott Karim

© Isha Shah

Zainab Hasan, Scott Karim and Irfan Shamji

© Isha Shah

Zainab Hasan

© Isha Shah

Irfan Shamji

© Isha Shah

Ayesha Dharkar

© Isha Shah

Scott Karim and Irfan Shamji

© Isha Shah