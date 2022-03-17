Charity theatre poster released to help provide free theatre tickets for children from disadvantaged backgrounds

A new charity project steered by the Theatre Café and theatre photographer Danny Kaan will help provide free theatre tickets for those deeply affected by the pandemic.

The charity poster features portraits from a plethora of high-profile stage shows including The Addams Family UK tour, Back to the Future, Bedknobs and Broomsticks UK tour, Bring It On, Chicago, The Choir of Man, Andrew Lloyd Webbers' Cinderella, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage, Dreamgirls UK tour, The Drifters Girl, Everybody's Talking About Jamie UK tour, Hairspray UK tour, Heathers the Musical, Heathers the Musical UK tour, Jersey Boys, & Juliet, Les Misérables, Life of Pi, Little Women, Magic Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda, The Mousetrap, Only Fools and Horses, Pantoland At The Palladium, The Phantom of the Opera, The Play That Goes Wrong, Pretty Woman, The Prince of Egypt, Rock of Ages UK tour, Saturday Night Fever, School of Rock UK tour, Six, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress UK tour and Wicked.

Kaan explained today: " can't believe how lucky we are to have so many shows involved! It was such an honour to walk into all the theatres and see everyone working together so hard to make sure this project happened. Especially for such a great cause! We also couldn't have done this without all the people who work backstage."

The poster comes in three sizes (A1, A2 and A3) and can be purchased online at thetheatrecafe.co.uk.