Charing Cross Theatre to reopen with world premiere of Paul Harvard's GHBoy

Charing Cross Theatre in the heart of London will reopen for performances with the world premiere of Paul Harvard's GHBoy.

Appearing in the piece are Sylvester Akinrolabu (Devon/Calvin/Chima/Josh/Delroy /William), Geoff Aymer (Benjamin), Marc Bosch (Sergi Castell), Buffy Davis (Debbie Finch), Jimmy Essex (Robert Finch), Devesh Kishore (Simon Waring), and Aryana Ramkhalawon (Jasminder Panghal).

The play is set in east London, where an unnamed killer murders young men. Tackling misconceptions around gay culture, the piece is Harvard's first, and has a creative team featuring set and costume designer Bettina John, lighting designer Tony Simpson, sound designer Rona Castrioti, and movement director Gerrard Martin.

It is directed by Jon Pashley, and runs from 4 November until 28 November, with press night on 10 November.

Tickets will be limited to groups of up to four people, with a reduced capacity of 105 seats available for each show.