Theatre Channel musical series first look, line-up and more released

Line-up, release dates and a first look have been released for the upcoming online series The Theatre Channel, which has just gone on sale.

Co-produced by the Theatre Café and Adam Blanshay Productions, each episode in the series will run at approximately 30 minutes and feature a mix of musical theatre songs, filmed on-site at the Café and set across the venue's different spaces (including the roof!).

Matt Henry

© Edward Johnson

The first episode will feature the following performances:

• Tarinn Callender (Come From Away, Hamilton) singing "On Broadway" from Smokey Joe's Cafe

• Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers: The Musical, The Addams Family, Les Misérables) and Oliver Ormson (Back to the Future, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) singing "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors

• Matt Henry (Kinky Boots, One Night in Miami) singing "Let it Sing" from Violet

• Lucie Jones (Waitress, Legally Blonde, Rent) singing "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret

• Jenna Russell (Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George) singing "Ladies who Lunch" from Company

• Jodie Steele (Six The Musical, Rock of Ages, Heathers: The Musical) singing Heaven on Their Minds from Jesus Christ Superstar

Lucie Jones

© Edward Johnson

Many of the performances will be supported by the Café Four, a recurring background ensemble made up of other West End talents – Alyn Hawke (Oklahoma!), Emily Langham (The Boy Friend), Sadie-Jean Shirley (City of Angels) and Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia!).

Tarinn Callender

© Edward Johnson

The first episode will be released on 2 October, with tickets (at £12) on sale now. Once purchased, audiences are able to watch an unlimited number of times. Further episodes are planned for release in 2020, with the second themed episode to be released at Halloween. Further details to be released shortly.

Watch the trailer here:

Blanshay said, "In the wake of global theatre closures, it's been a very emotional and beautiful few weeks to have had the humbling privilege of assembling with theatre artists and creatives, creating a platform to enable them to express their gifts and talents. A tear or two may even have been shed. As we launch The Theatre Channel, we sincerely hope that our content will capture the hearts and minds of our viewers. All-at-once scenes, music videos, free-standing performances, The Theatre Channel is committed to celebrate everything beautiful and magical about theatre, and we hope will inspire imaginations across the Globe."

The episodes have direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

Buy tickets via The Theatre Channel.

Jenna Russell

© Edward Johnson

"The Café Four"

© Edward Johnson