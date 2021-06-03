Changing Destiny at the Young Vic casting announced

Casting has been announced for the Young Vic's new play Changing Destiny, reopening the venue from next month.

Based on the 4,000-year-old Egyptian poem about the Warrior King Sinuhe, the piece features two performers playing, according to the production, 1,000 characters.

Joan Iyiola (The Duchess of Malfi) and Ashley Zhangazha (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) will star in the piece, which runs from 9 to 21 August 2021.

The piece is written by Ben Okri and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, with set and costume design by Sir David Adjaye and Adjaye Associates, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by XANA, projection design by Duncan McLean, composition by Tunde Jegede, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, with Jerwood assistant director Khadifa Wong and Boris Karloff trainee assistant director Xanthus Peter.

The show will also be streamed for remote audiences, with details to be revealed.

