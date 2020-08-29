WhatsOnStage Logo
Arts world pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

The actor passed away aged 43

Chadwick Boseman
© Gage Skidmore (flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tributes have been pouring in for actor Chadwick Boseman, who has passed away aged 43.

It was revealed that Boseman has, for the last four years, been battling colon cancer while starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time – including Black Panther (in which he played the titular role) and two Avengers films. Boseman is also set to appear in the Netflix film based on August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Initially training to be a writer and theatre director, Boseman wrote his first play while still at high school, about a classmate who had been shot and killed. In 2000 he graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing.


