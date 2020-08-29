Arts world pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

Tributes have been pouring in for actor Chadwick Boseman, who has passed away aged 43.

It was revealed that Boseman has, for the last four years, been battling colon cancer while starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time – including Black Panther (in which he played the titular role) and two Avengers films. Boseman is also set to appear in the Netflix film based on August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Initially training to be a writer and theatre director, Boseman wrote his first play while still at high school, about a classmate who had been shot and killed. In 2000 he graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing.





May Flights Of Angels Sing Thee To Thy Rest. RIP https://t.co/VKKdBH9aCA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman. Working through all that pain. A real fighter. https://t.co/UOLDglsQBl — Adrian Lester (@AdrianLester) August 29, 2020

This man lived out his dream right until the near end. Live in the moment people and enjoy the company of your loved ones while they're with us.



Rest In Power Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/kxDIXF9NLr — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) August 29, 2020

The term "King" is often thrown around.



You brought grace, empathy and power to all your work.



You inspired generations.



You will be sorely missed, King.



Rest In Power. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/TPPGJc86uW — Ougoala (@ObiomaUgoala) August 29, 2020

If you're already crying but you want to smile too and remember Chadwick Boseman as the graceful king he will always be, watch this https://t.co/x4pAFZa4Mn — Rhianna Dhillon (@RhiannaDhillon) August 29, 2020

What a powerful, emotional and inspirational acceptance speech by #ChadBoseman He is gone but his legacy will live on #changetheworld #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yp86zlQleJ — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) August 29, 2020

"When God has something for you, it doesn't matter who stands against it. God will move someone who is holding you back away from a door and put someone there who will open it for you" - Chadwick Bosemanpic.twitter.com/1t5dCwg8Qp — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman getting emotional about trading letters with kids with terminal cancer who passed before they got to see Black Panther...knowing he was himself battling cancer when he said this. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/o6l6hUjanU — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

I'm so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

T'Challa in Black Panther

Jackie Robinson in 42

James Brown in Get on Up

Thurgood Marshall in Marshall



Iconic figures. Iconic roles.



RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/Mjt68cLXWI — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 29, 2020

Legacy, what is a legacy? It's planting seeds in a garden you never get to see... Thank You Chadwick Boseman, your contribution to film will have lasting effects on how strong, powerful and intelligent black men are portrayed on screen. RIP. — Jay Perry (@MrJayPerry) August 29, 2020

RIP What an incredible talent and generous spirit. Thinking of your family during this heartbreaking time. https://t.co/xW3KDB83m8 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 29, 2020

We walk taller and see farther because of you.



Respect and immeasurable gratitude Chadwick Boseman and Boseman family https://t.co/G5x4IOxGQD — Giles Terera (@GilesTerera) August 29, 2020

It was a Privilege to share time on this earth with you @chadwickboseman . You challenged me, supported me and made the MOST of our work together. Rest in Power and Peace Brother. @itsBenThompson #Holler — Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) August 29, 2020

Waking up to this devastating loss. RIP Chadwick Boseman. — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) August 29, 2020