Star-studded stage shows you can book for right now

There are usually thousands of incredible performers that tread the boards up and down the country on a nightly basis, bringing laughs, cheers and excitement to punters in their droves. For those who want that extra dose of celeb-y stardom, here are the famous faces you can book for right now for shows happening soon. No one knows how long the coronavirus is going to be going on for, but we have high hopes that these shows will be there when theatre does return.





David Tennant in Good

David Tennant

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

David Tennant is back on stage in this gripping drama, which follows a philosopher as he comes to terms with the Nazi doctrines of the 1930s. A heavy subject matter but we can't wait to see Tennant come into his own on a West End stage once more. Playhouse Theatre, from 6 October





Amber Davies and Louis Smith in Bring It On tour

Louis Smith and Amber Davies in Bring It On: the Musical

© Uli Weber

The musical, which features co-composer and co-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, will have its eagerly anticipated UK premiere later this year with a storming Southbank Centre run over Christmas. Who wouldn't want a helping of Louis Smith and Amber Davies to help spread some festive cheer? UK tour to open this year, with Southbank Centre run from 9 December to 10 January 2020





Beverley Knight in The Drifters Girl

Beverley Knight

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

It's no secret that the award-winning actor is an absolute musical powerhouse, so seeing Beverley Knight back in a brand new musical both in Newcastle and the West End will be a theatre highlight of the 2020 calendar. The piece, about the music of The Drifters, will definitely have some pretty stellar tunes. Theatre Royal Newcastle, 5 to 19 September, and Garrick Theatre, from 1 October.





Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton in The Pillowman

Martin McDonagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Martin McDonagh's gripping black comedy is back on stage, with a starry cast led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton. We're buzzing for the prospect of this one. Duke of York's Theatre, 24 Jul to Sat 17 Oct





Rhys Ifans in To Kill a Mockingbird

Rhys Ifans

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The iconic Broadway production is finally coming to UK shores, with one of the most versatile and exciting actors in the leading role. Rhys Ifans will inject something magical into Harper Lee's text (adapted by Aaron Sorkin) and we're intrigued to see what the result is. The show runs until the end of October so will likely be sticking around for a while. Gielgud Theatre, from 21 May





Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in the New York production of Sunday in the Park with George

(© Matthew Murphy)

It is meant to kick off its West End run in June by which point all the virus nightmares may have subsided, so we can't wait to see Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford return to Sondheim's iconic musical Sunday in the Park with George. Savoy Theatre, from 5 June





Too many to name in City of Angels

Hadley Fraser, Rebecca Trehearn, Rosalie Craig and Vanessa Williams

(© three left: Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage, far right: David Gordon for TheaterMania)

Though its official opening night was meant to be this week, City of Angels is booked into the Garrick Theatre until September, so we're pretty sure we'll have a chance to watch the star-studded re-mounting of Josie Rourke's adaptation of the iconic musical. You really don't want to miss this. Garrick Theatre, until 5 September





Alexandra Burke in My Best Friend's Wedding

Alexandra Burke

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Alexandra Burke heads up a brand new musical based on the film about a couple of late-20-somethings that promise to marry each other if they don't find anyone else. It features a shedload of Burt Bacharach and Hal David songs so will probably be a cockle-warming experience with lots of romance to boot. Tour opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth, from 16 September





Samantha Barks in Frozen

Samantha Barks will star as Elsa in Frozen, it has been confirmed

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Samantha Barks, of Les Mis and Pretty Woman fame, returns to the West End in a big way in the stage version of the blockbuster smash Disney film. We don't know who else will be joining her as of yet, but seeing Barks back and ready to let loose with "Let It Go" is a very exciting prospect. Theatre Royal Drury Lane, from 30 October





Arinzé Kene in Get Up, Stand Up!

Bob Marley (left) and Arinzé Kene (right)

© Left: Fifty-Six Hope Road Music, Adrian Boot. Right: Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Bob Marley is an iconic musical figure, so it'll be extra special to see his story come to life on stage, with stalwart performer Arinze Kene of Misty fame in the lead role. We're already excited and it doesn't open for another 10 months! Lyric Theatre, from 6 February 2021





Carrie Hope Fletcher in Cinderella

Carrie Hope Fletcher

© AKA

A brand new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is always an occasion, and seeing Carrie Hope Fletcher tackle one of the most iconic stories in history is an equally intriguing proposition. The show will also re-open the swankified Gillian Lynne Theatre, which is having some construction work done to it. Gillian Lynne Theatre, from 9 October





Sheridan Smith in Cilla

Sheridan Smith

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The only thing more exciting than seeing Sheridan Smith taking on the role of Cilla once more is the fact that the show will be heading to a few venues up and down the country after a four-week spell in Liverpool. Liverpool Empire from 23 September then tour





Imelda Staunton, Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell in Hello, Dolly!

Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell and Imelda Staunton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Where does the list stop on this one – Tyrone Huntley, Clare Halse and more will be joining the Queen herself Imelda Staunton, Fiddler's Andy Nyman and theatre legend Jenna Russell in a hotly anticipated re-staging of the brilliant Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart musical. Adelphi Theatre, from 11 August





Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House

Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House

© Charlie Gray

Jamie Lloyd's season at the Playhouse Theatre has sadly been cut short before the Emilia Clarke-led The Seagull had got out of previews. We're hoping the new revival of A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain will find its way in front of punters at some point later in the year – Chastain is an incredible performer and Ibsen may well show her talents at their finest. Playhouse Theatre, from 10 June 2020





Mark Gatiss in A Christmas Carol

Mark Gatiss

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Gatiss will be playing Jacob Marley in this new version of Dickens' classic, which has its premiere in Nottingham this Christmas with direction by Adam Penford. After that it will be hopping down to London, for a further run at Alexandra Palace Theatre. Nottingham Playhouse, 30 October to 14 November then Alexandra Palace Theatre, 27 November to 10 January





Amanda Abbington, Reece Shearsmith and Frances Barber in The Unfriend

Amanda Abbington, Reece Shearsmith and Frances Barber

© Seamus Ryan

Mark Gatiss is having a busy second half of the year – before starring in his own version of A Christmas Carol, he is also directing Steven Moffatt's brand new play down in Chichester – The Unfriend. The piece has a starry cast of its own – Amanda Abbington, Reece Shearsmith and Frances Barber appear in the comedy, which might have already sold out... Minerva Theatre Chichester, 17 July to 22 August





Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders in Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders

© Matthew Murphy and Oliver Rosser

While the beginning of the tour has been sadly disrupted, the London run of Sister Act with Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders is currently planned to go ahead at the Eventim Apollo. It's going to be fabulous baby and we can't wait to see Goldberg back on a UK stage! Eventim Apollo, from 21 July





Kevin Clifton in Strictly Ballroom

Kevin Clifton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Baz Luhrmann is a tonic for even the worst of times, so seeing a new touring production of his deeply joyful Strictly Ballroom is giving us life. Craig Revel Horwood directs, with Kevin Clifton stepping out of his Strictly shows to step into the production. Tour opens 26 September in Nottingham