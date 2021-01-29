Celebrity Bake Off: Stage stars join line-up for charity special

An assortment of stage and screen stars are among those set to appear on The Great British Bake Off celebrity special, being shown this spring.

In aid of Stand Up To Cancer, the show will return for a special five-part series hosted by Matt Lucas, with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Set to appear in the series are actors James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars saga), Reece Shearsmith (A Very Expensive Poison) and Alexandra Burke (Chess).

Also appearing is writer David Baddiel, athlete Kelly Holmes, singer Jade Thirlwall, rapper Dizzee Rascal, presenter Anneka Rice, comedian John Bishop, presenter and reporter Stacey Dooley, presenter Tom Allen, YouTube sensation KSI, international basketball player and presenter Ade Adepitan, television and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett, singer Anne-Marie (who has appeared at a young age in Les Misérables), singer Nadine Coyle, writer and comedian Katherine Ryan and psychotherapist Philippa Perry.

Broadcast dates are currently to be revealed.