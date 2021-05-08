Cats stage production to be streamed for free on YouTube

Cats will be streamed on YouTube from Friday evening.

The stage production of the iconic show, starring Elaine Paige, John Partridge, Jacob Brent, Jason Gardiner and Sir John Mills, will be available for free from 7pm BST.

The streamed musical is the next in The Shows Must Go On series, which seems pieces being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country.

Playing from Friday 14 May at 7pm BST, the show will be available for 24 hours in the UK and for 48 hours across most territories.

Watch the trailer here: