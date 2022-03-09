Catherine Tate, Tamsin Greig, Indira Varma, Iwan Rheon and more to star in The Joy of Text

A host of celebrity names are set to perform for one-night-only in support of the annual Platform Presents Playwrights Prize.

Director Josie Rourke, inspired by an hysterical text exchange between her brother and mum that she has kept on her phone for years, is staging the evening, which will see a plethora of actors reading out the funniest text messages sent in by the general public live on stage.

The line-up currently features Pippa Bennett-Warner, Denise Gough, Tamsin Greig, Pearl Mackie, Aki Omoshaybi, Nicholas Pinnock, Iwan Rheon, Dougray Scott, Catherine Tate and Indira Varma, with additional names to be announced shortly.

The production team is asking for screengrabs of hilarious exchanges (or, alternatively, you can just type them out) to be sent via email to [email protected] They also ask the general public to state whether any names should be changed "to protect the innocent!". The deadline is 22 April 2022.

On the night itself, patrons will also have the opportunity to bid to have their own favourite text exchanges performed live on stage.

Co-produced by Rourke, Isabella Macpherson of Platform Presents and Amy Gardner of Finite Films, The Joy of Text will be held on Monday 25 April at 7:30pm at London's Savoy Theatre.

Tickets for the event can be purchased below.



