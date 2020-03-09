Category Is...Romeo and Juliet immersive drag show to open in London

A brand new immersive show based on the story of Romeo and Juliet will open in London in April.

Exploring queer ballroom culture in 1980s New York, the piece is said to include: "intense vogue battles, outrageous dance moves and over-the-top outfits", with direction and staging by Omar F Okai.

Producer Chris Clegg said, "This is a project very dear to my heart, and we cannot wait to bring it to life with Omar at the helm, and a beautiful cast of queer, trans, non binary and LGBTQ performers! It's going to unlike anything you've seen before! Plus, it's the fabulous 80's, so dress to impress, as you never know when you might be called to walk the runway yourself…"

The cast will be composed of LGBTQIA performers, drag queens, actors, and dancers from all ends of the gender spectrum, with open auditions happening on Saturday 21 March. You can email [email protected] for more. Further casting and creative team to be confirmed.

Tickets for the show, which runs from 22 April to 14 June at the Colab Factory, are on sale now.