Casting announced for I, Joan at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has announced casting for the premiere of I, Joan, which runs from 25 August to 22 October.

Written by Charlie Josephine (Bitch Boxer) and directed by Ilinca Radulian, the play is a retelling of the story of Joan of Arc, billed as "alive, queer, and full of hope".

Joan will be played by Isobel Thom, who graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama this year, with Jolyon Coy, whose previous Globe credits include The Merchant of Venice, Holy Warriors and Antony & Cleopatra, as Charles.

The remaining company includes Esmonde Cole, Natasha Cottriall, Janet Etuk, Adam Gillen, Debbie Korley, Kevin McMonagle, Baker Mukasa, Jonah Russell, and Anna Savva.

Many of the cast are currently performing in Henry VIII, which continues in rep until 21 October.