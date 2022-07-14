Casting announced for Horse-Play at Riverside Studios

Exclusive: Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Horse-Play, a new comedy by Ian Hallard exploring "the kinkier side of life".

Directed by Andrew Beckett, it will run at The Riverside Studios from 30 August to 24 September.

After ten years of married life, Tom and Tim decide to spice up their sex life by booking an evening in a dungeon with a gorgeous male escort. Meanwhile, crime-busting superhero, the Stallion, and his intrepid side-kick, Butterfly, have been lured to the secret lair of their arch-nemesis: the dastardly Villainor. But what connects these two seemingly random events?

The full cast announced today are David Ames (Holby City, Steve) as Butterfly/Tim, Matt Lapinskas (EastEnders, Hollyoaks) as Villainor/Karl, Jake Maskall (EastEnders, The Royals) as Stallion/Tom, Nick Sampson (The Book of Dust, Anthony and Cleopatra) as Mr Overton/Murray and Stephanie Siadatan (The School for Good and Evil, High School Musical) as Danielle/Ingrida.

Ian Hallard said: "I couldn't be more delighted with the amazing cast we've assembled for Horse-Play. Possessing a wealth of experience across TV, film and theatre, they're an exceptionally classy collection of actors, and I can't wait to see what they end up doing with the script, and, more importantly, to see what they all look like in their spandex costumes…"

Horse-Play features set and costume design by David Shields, with casting by Pearson Casting.