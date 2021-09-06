Casting announced for Grenfell: Value Engineering – based on the Grenfell Inquiry

Casting has been announced for Grenfell: Value Engineering – Scenes from the Inquiry, which is set to play at the Tabernacle in London and the Birmingham Rep Theatre, with the piece's run beginning in October.

Ron Cook (The Witcher) is set to play Richard Millett QC, counsel to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, leading a cast including Daniel Betts, Sam Buchanan, Sally Giles, Polly Kemp, Phill Langhorne, Tim Lewis, David Michaels, David Robb, Howard Ward, Thomas Wheatley and Rosie Wyatt. Further casting is to be announced in due course.

Based entirely on words used by those involved in the inquiry, it is edited by Richard Norton-Taylor and directed by Nicolas Kent, and reunies the pair following their work on shows including The Colour of Justice – The Stephen Lawrence Inquiry.

The assistant director is CJ Lloyd Webley, reconstruction of the Inquiry room is by Miki Jablkowska and Matthew Eagland, lighting design by Matthew Eagland, video design by Jack Fone, sound design by Andy Graham, costume design by Carly Brownbridge and casting by Amy Ball CDG. The production is executive produced by Peter Huntley and general managed by Smart Entertainment.

Cook said: "I'm so pleased and proud to be part of Grenfell: Value Engineering. An incisive, insightful and important play. I can only hope it will help to clarify our understanding of the causes of this terrible and unnecessary fire, and make some contribution towards avoiding a similar tragedy in the future.""