Casting announced for A-Typical Rainbow at Turbine Theatre

Exclusive: Casting has been announced for A-Typical Rainbow by JJ Green, which premieres at the Turbine Theatre this summer.

Green, who is autistic, has written the piece based on true events from his own perspective and that of the autistic community. His debut play explores the experience of growing up neurodivergent and queer in early 2000s Britain.

The author himself will lead the company as Boy for the limited run from 30 June to 7 August.

The rest of the cast comprises Caroline Deverill (Mother), James Westphal (Father/Doctor), Conor Joseph (Jake/Daniel), Joy Tan (Abby/Thomas/Lara) and Maya Manuel (Emily/Mrs Whiteman/Rachel).

Producer Katy Lipson said: "I am so thrilled to be presenting the world premiere of this beautiful and relevant piece of writing. We are delighted to have assembled such a wonderful creative team and cast with multiple autistic and neurodivergent team members. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Turbine Theatre this summer."

A-Typical Rainbow is directed by Bronagh Lagan, with composition and sound design by Max Alexander-Taylor, associate sound design by Chris Czornyj and choreography by William Spencer. Set and costume design by Frankie Gerrard, and video design by Matt Powell. The casting director is Jane Deitch and production manager is Jack Boisseux with deputy stage manager Ryan Webster.

Ollie Hancock, Tom Ramsay and Sarah Jordan Verghese are production coordinators with Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment as general manager and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment as producer.