Cast announced for The Walworth Farce, the first major production at new theatre Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Exclusive: Casting has been announced for a revival of Enda Walsh's award-winning play The Walworth Farce – the first major production at the new theatre Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

Running from 17 February to 18 March 2023, the show is set mere metres from the new venue on Walworth Road. The piece follows an unexpectedly bloody day in a council flat in south London.

Set to appear in the show are Dan Skinner (Shooting Stars) as patriarch Danny, Emmet Byrne (Cell Mates) as son Sean, Killian Coyle (All That We Found Here) as son Blake and Rachelle Diedericks (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Band) as interloper Hayley.

Directed by Nicky Allpress, the show has set and costume design by Anisha Fields and lighting by Lucía Sánchez Roldán. Further creatives are to be confirmed by the show.

The Fringe First-winning show was first performed in Galway, Cork and Dublin in 2006, before a spell at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and a run at the National Theatre in London.

Tickets for the piece, which runs at the brand-new 300-seat venue, are on sale now.