Cast for the stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's The Mozart Question announced

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Vicki Berwick's stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's novel The Mozart Question.

Directed by Jessica Daniels (The Butterfly Lion), the piece follows a violinist who reflects on his connection to the Holocaust.

The piece has a plethora of actor-musicians in its ensemble with composition, arrangements and musical supervision by Rudy Percival. The production also features design by Ceci Calf (How To Survive An Apocolypse), movement direction by Mark Conway (Land of Our Fathers), lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (Marry Me A Little), sound design by Benjamin Hudson (You (Us) Me) and casting direction by Harry Blumenau.

Appearing will be Matt Ray Brown (The Inheritance, Henry V), Ian Harris (Treasure Island), Phyllis Ho (Life of Pi), Elzbieta Kalicka (The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella), Lara Lewis (The Hired Man), Matthew Romain (The Recruiting Officer, The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella), Mikey Tsoukkas (professional stage debut), Eleanor Turiansky (professional stage debut) and Emma Whittaker (The Green Fairy).

The show runs at the Barn in Cirencester from 21 March to 30 April.