Cast for The Merchant of Venice at Shakespeare's Globe announced

Casting has been unveiled for The Merchant of Venice, set to play the Globe's candle-lit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 18 February to 9 April.

Said to be reinterpreting Shakespeare's problem-laden play through a contemporary context, the piece is directed by Abigail Graham (Mum) with design by Sarah Beaton.

In the revival, Raymond Anum will play Gratiano, Daniel Bowerbank will play Lorenzo / Morocco, Ben Caplan will play Arragon / Duke / Solanio, Michael Gould will play Antonio, Michael Marcus will play Bassanio, Sophie Melville will play Portia, Adrian Schiller will play Shylock, Tripti Tripuraneni will play Nerissa, Aaron Vodovoz will play Launcelot Gobbo and Eleanor Wyld will play Jessica.

The show is cast by Becky Paris, head of casting at the Globe, with the creative team also featuring Sarah Beaton (designer), Giles Block (Globe associate, text), Rebecca Cuthbertson (voice), Tess Dignan (Globe associate, voice), Sally Ferguson (candle consultant), Zac Gvi (composer), Tash Hyman (assistant director), Jennifer Jackson (movement director), Alexandra Kharibian (costume supervisor), Glynn MacDonald (Globe associate, movement) and Zoe Svendsen (dramaturg).

Tickets are on sale below.