Cast joining Helen Hunt in Old Vic's Eureka Day announced

The company and creatives involved alongside Helen Hunt in the UK premiere of Eureka Day has been revealed.

Jonathan Spector's satirical play, which has been seen in New York, is set during a mumps outbreak in California in 2017, as the school community weighs up questions of vaccination.

Joining director Katy Rudd on the creative team will be set and costume designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Donato Wharton, video designer Andrzej Goulding, composer Jherek Bischoff, casting director Jim Carnahan, voice coach Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and dialect coach Penny Dyer. The Baylis Assistant Director is Aaliyah McKay.

Joining the previously announced Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, The Sessions, Mad About You) are Kirsten Foster (Life of Pi, The Sandman) as May, Mark McKinney (The Kids in the Hall, Superstore) as Don, Ben Schnetzer (The Book Thief, Pride) as Eli and Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) as Carina.

Tickets are on sale now.