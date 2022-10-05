Cast for Sylvia musical at the Old Vic revealed

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere full production of Sylvia, which has a long-awaited anticipated run at the Old Vic from January 2023.

Leading the musical will be Beverley Knight (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl) as Emmeline Pankhurst, returning to the show after its preview run in 2018. She will be joined by Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Jingle Jangle) as the titular character, Sylvia Pankhurst.

Knight, who also serves as creative consultant on the show, said: "I am so happy to be reprising my role as Emmeline Pankhurst in the utterly brilliant Sylvia.The workshop version in 2018 pointed the way to what I believe will be a British musical theatre game-changer, both in the way the story is told through music and movement and in pulling in a different demographic to experience the joys of theatre."

Joining Knight and Rose in the cast are Kelly Agbowu as Mrs Drummond/Mrs Savoy, Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill/Mrs Scurr, Kimmy Edwards as Emily Davison/Lillie Hardie/Mrs Watkins, Alex Gaumond as Keir Hardie, Jade Hackett as Lady Jennie Churchill/Mrs Payne, Todd Holdsworth as Silvio Corio, Stevie Hutchinson as Lloyd George/Lord Curzon, Kate Ivory Jordan as Mrs Parsons, Hannah Khemoh as Understudy Emmeline Pankhurst, Jaye Marshall as Ensemble, Razak Osman as Harry Pankhurst/Sir Almroth Wright, Jay Perry as Winston Churchill/George Lansbury, Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Kirstie Skivington as Adela Pankhurst and Ellena Vincent as Christabel Pankhurst.

Additional parts will be played by members of the company, with further casting to be announced. You can find out more about the show's 2023 run here.