Cast for Rona Munro's Mary at the Hampstead Theatre announced

Full casting has been announced for Rona Munro's new play Mary, which opens next month at the Hampstead Theatre.

A continuation of Munro's The James Plays cycle, the show is set in the 16th century against a backdrop of Scottish political turmoil. It has running dates from 21 October to 26 November 2022.

The cast will be composed of Douglas Henshall (Network, Shetland), alongside Rona Morison (The James Plays, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie) as well as Brian Vernel (Stories, Doctor Who).

The venue's artistic director Roxana Silbert directs the production, with design by Ashley Martin-Davis, lighting by Matt Haskins, composition and sound design by Nick Powell, movement by Ayse Tashkiran, casting by Helena Palmer and assistant direction by Marlie Haco.

It has also been revealed that Alex Austin and Rebecca Humphries will star in Joe White's Blackout Songs, directed by Guy Jones and running downstairs at the venue from 4 November to 10 December.