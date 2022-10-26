Cast for Reading Rep's A Christmas Carol announced

Casting has been revealed for Reading Rep's production of A Christmas Carol, penned by Beth Flintoff and relocating the action to the town.

Co-directed by Chris Cuming (also movement director) and Reading Rep's founding artistic director Paul Stacey, the show runs from 30 November to 31 December.

Set to appear are Jeremy Drakes (Finishing The Picture) as Scrooge, Charlie Warner (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Bobbie Cratchit, The Stage Debut Award-winner Elijah Ferreira (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Fred, Rick Romero (founding cast member at Reading Rep, reprising role from 2021 production) as Hopkins and Nathalie Codsi (Nest) as Belle. The casting of Tiny Tim will be announced at a later date.

Also on the creative team are set designer Anna Lewis (Anna Bella Eema), sound designer Joe Dines (Tom Fool), lighting designer Simeon Miller (Project Dictator) and costume supervisor by Jo Lewis (Jekyll and Hyde).

Ten per cent of the tickets will be free for those who can't afford them.