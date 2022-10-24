Cast for new musical Glory Ride at The Other Palace announced

Casting has been revealed for the new original musical Glory Ride, penned by Victoria and Todd Buchholz and set to be staged in concert at The Other Palace.

The show, set during the Second World War, follows a remarkable tale of rescue involving an Italian Tour de France winner, a Tuscan cardinal and an accountant.

Venue producer Paul Taylor Mills said today: "I'm thrilled that The Other Palace will host the British premier for the new musical Glory Ride on the main stage this November. My aim has always been to showcase new material, and to have our first staged concert of a new musical on our main stage is exciting.

"The Other Palace is a place for developing and discovering theatre, and the story is an important and courageous one – I'm honoured The Other Palace will get to be a part of its continued development."

Shaun Kerrison's production, running from 14 to 16 November, has musical direction by Greg Jarrett, video by PJ McEvoy, sound by Keegan Curran, lighting and production management by Dickson Cossar and casting by Harry Blumenau.

Set to appear in the show will be James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as Gino Bartali, Daisy Wood-Davis (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Adriana, Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dalla Costa, Neil McDermott (Shrek The Musical) as Major Mario Carita and Matt Blaker (The Phantom of the Opera) as Nico.

Joining them are Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Graziani, Adrianna Bertola (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Giulio, Pippa Winslow (Strangers On A Train) as Rosetta, Mark Turnbull (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Torello, Marcus Harman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Felix, Tom Mussell (Footloose) as Fantali, Alex James Ellison (Fiver) as Cosmo, Yuki Sutton (Ride) as Lorenzo, with Olivia Brookes (Pretty Woman) and Leeroy Boone (The Phantom Of The Opera) completing the ensemble.