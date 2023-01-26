Cast for MTFestUK revealed

Casting has been unveiled for the season of new musical workshops that make up this year's MTFestUK.

With shows performed script-in-hand, the event will provide audiences with an opportunity to see exciting work before its reached the point of full production.

The four shows being presented at The Other Palace are:

– Dark Lord (30 January to 1 February) – penned by Heathers writers Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy and adapted from the books by Jamie Thomson, the show follows a 12 year-old boy who believes he's an evil villain confronting middle school. It is directed by Heathers and She's the Man director Andy Fickman with musical direction by Katharine Woolley.

Set to appear are Marianne Benedict as Hillary Purefoy, Gillian Ford as Dr Elizabeth Wing, Gabriel Hinchcliffe as Keith, Ellis Kirk as Dirk Lloyd, Alexander McMorran as Jack Purefoy, Jena Pandya as Sooz Kicklighter and Tristan Whincup as Chris Purefoy. The cast is completed by the ensemble including Robbie Alexander, Max Cadman, Maxwell Griffin, Teleri Hughes, Sophie Hutchinson, Jessica Lim and Kaine Ruddach.

– Sherlock Holmes and The Poisonwood (2 to 4 February) – a rock musical based on the Arthur Conan Doyle characters but with a digital age twist. It is penned by P Burton-Morgan (In The Willows, who also directs) and Ben Glasstone (The Rhythmics). Ellie Vekerk is MD.

The cast includes Max Alexander-Taylor as Sherlock, Glasstone on backing vocals and drums, Aisha Jawando as Watson, Ishmael Kirby as Yorri and on bass guitar, Gillian Kirkpatrick as Moriarty, Richard Peralta as Lestrade and on guitar with Curtis Volp on backing vocals and guitar.

– Train On Fire (6 to 8 February) – Annabelle Lee Revak's (Notes and Letters) musical tells the tale of "one of the most volatile suffragettes in history", Kitty Marion. Ellie Coote directs with Lauren Hopkinson as musical director.

Appearing are Chrissie Bhima as Sushama Sen (Kitty 1), Courtney Mae Briggs as Christabel Pankhurst (Kitty 5), Bob Harms as The Men, Megan Hill as Emmeline Pankhurst (Kitty 4), Freddie Love as Hylda Cross (Kitty 3) and Meesha Turner as Aunt Dora (Kitty 2).

– Precipice (9 to 11 February) – Adam Geber and Tori Allen-Martin's musical, directed by Sarah Henley, follows five friends in their 30s as they grapple wth sex, sexuality, fertility and legacy. Sarah Henley directs with Adam Gerber as MD.

Appearing are Allen-Martin as Demi, Julie Atherton as Tula, Declan Bennett as Kyle, Olisa Odele as Arty and Lauryn Redding as Charly.









The four shows at the Turbine Theatre are:

– The Government Inspector (30 January to 1 February) – A crack team of Jodie Prenger, Neil Hurst, Catriona Gisby and Maxwell Tyler are giving Nikolai Gogol's 19th century satirical political comedy a makeover. Andrew Beckett directs with musical direction and orchestrations by Jordan Clarke.

Performing will be Will Callan as Jake, Vinny Coyle as Yash/Davenport, Aidan Cutler as Prime Minister, Sarah Harlington as Karen/McDougal, Tom Hext as Buggins/Micklethaithe, Liv Koplick as Lucy, Mari McGinlay as Smythe and Susannah Van Den Berg as Morley.

– Come Dine With Me (2 to 4 February) – This one is exactly what it says on the baking tray – a new musical based on a group of strangers coming together to cook it out. Put together by the team of Aaron King, Sam Norman, Nell Butler and Genevieve Welch. Robyn Grant and Amy Hsu are director and musical director respectively.

Leading the workshop are Alex Cardall as Teddy, Kim Ismay as Barbara, Eleanor Kane as Bex, Sorelle Marsh a Mary, Shem Omari James as Ernest, Shane O'Riordan as Roy, Steven Serlin as Duncan and Micha Richardson as Janey.

– Pump Up the Volume (6 to 8 February) – A pirate radio station rocks a small town in Jeremy Desmon's musical, based on Allan Moyle's much-loved 1990 film. Dave Solomon directs with musical direction from Debbi Clarke.

Appearing are Simon Bailey as Lieutenant Hunter, Jaina Brock-Patel as Nora, Ben Culleton as Ricky, Sha Dessi as Tracie, Noah Harrison as Mark/Hard Harry, CJ Johnson as Principal Cresswood, Nicole Lily-Baisden as Paige, Danny Nattrass as Mazz Oisin Nolan-Power as Malcolm and Talia Palamathanan as Stacey.

– Out the Box (9 to 11 February) – Preeya Kalidas, Craig Shenton and Arun Blair Mangat's musical explores grief and memory as a daughter opens a box left to her by her late mother. Shiv Rabheru directs with Tom Slade overseeing musical direction and orchestration.

Set to feature are Hannah Yun Chamberlain as ensemble, Lorna Gayle as Dona, Nick Hayes as Charley and Serina Mathew as ensemble.