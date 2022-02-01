Cast for Grease musical series Rise of the Pink Ladies announced

Cast for musical prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been unveiled.

The series, set four years before John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's Danny and Sandy have their iconic summer night, spins off from plot of Grease to explain the rise in prominence of the iconic, fluorescent jacket-ed Pink Ladies. It will feature ten episodes of Rydell High-based humour.

Atypical's Annabel Oakes is showrunner for the series, which has music by Justin Tranter, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. The show has started filming with the aim of being released later this year, via Paramount Plus in the US.

It will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wellsas Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as, Tricia Fukuhara as, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Ozark's Madison Thompson as Susan.Jonathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

To see the real deal, Grease is heading for the Dominion Theatre later this year – with that show due a cast announcement soon, we'd wager.