Cast for Dirty Dancing in the West End revealed

The cast has been announced for Dirty Dancing's return to the Dominion Theatre, set for early 2023.

Directed by Federico Bellone with choreography by Austin Wilks, the piece is based on the blockbuster film of the same name, which originally starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

I follows Baby and Johnny, two young spirits from two completely different worlds, whose paths cross at a vacation resort.

The stage show also features hit songs from the movie, including "Hungry Eyes", "Do You Love Me?", "Hey! Baby" and "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life".

Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story) and Kira Malou (Fame) will once more play Johnny and Baby, alongside Charlotte Gooch (Singin' in the Rain) who returns to the role of Penny Johnson, Georgina Castle (Cinderella) as Lisa Houseman, alongside Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music) as Jake Houseman, Jackie Morrison (The Last Ship) as Marjorie Houseman, Colin Charles (We Will Rock You) as Tito Suarez, Michael Remick (Follies) as Max Kellerman and Tony Stansfield (Little Women) as Mr Schumacher.

Joining them in Dirty Dancing for the first time are Danny Colligan (Les Misérables) as Billy Kostecki, Alastair Crosswell (Singin' in the Rain) as Neil Kellerman and Lydia Sterling, making her West End debut as Elizabeth.

Completing the cast are Chrissy Brooke, Inez Budd, Lily Laight, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Callum Fitzgerald, Nathan Ryles, Joel Benjamin, Shaquille Brush, Carly Miles, Ben Middleton, Lee Nicholson, Ayden Morgan, Miles Russell, Tom Parsons, Morgan Burgess, Tom Mussell, Christopher Fry and Charlotte Coggin (who returns after making her surprise West End debut after working as an usher at the Dominion during the show's last run).

Lighting Designer Valerio Tiberi (Ghost the Musical), sound designer Chris Whybrow (Carousel) and supervising musical director Richard John (Legally Blonde).

It is set to run from 21 January to 29 April 2023, with tickets on sale below.