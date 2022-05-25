Cast for Closer at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre unveiled

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has unveiled the cast for the 25th anniversary revival of Patrick Marber's Closer.

The piece, which tackles themes of passion, intimacy and the fragility of the human heart, will star Jack Farthing (Spencer), Ella Hunt (Dickinson, making her stage debut), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) and Sam Troughton (Chernobyl). The cast will also include Lyric Springboard trainees – a group of performers involved in the venue's programme. These are Kane Feagan, Georgia-Rose Oliver, Sam Purkis and Wilf Walsworth.

Clare Lizzimore directs te piece, which runs from 14 July to 13 August, with the production featuring set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Richard Howell, composition, musical direction and live performance by Arun Ghosh, movement direction by Malik Nashad Sharpe, and casting by Lotte Hines.