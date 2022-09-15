Cast for 42nd Street revival in Paris announced

An American musical in Paris!

Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins) is back directing and choreographing his hit production of seminal show 42nd Street at the Théâtre du Châtelet, which is about an 11-minute metro trip from Gare du Nord (where the Eurostar pulls in).

Presented in English with French and English surtitles, the production of Harry Warren, Al Dublin, Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble's musical runs from 7 December to 15 January 2023, with workshop experiences on 19 and 20 November 2022.

Mear's production of the comedy, which follows a young dancer, Peggy Sawyer, as she attempts to wow the Great White Way, has musical direction by Gareth Valentine, assistant musical direction by Stephane Petitjean, sets and costume by Peter McKintosh and lighting by Chris Davey.

Taking on the role of Sawyer is Emily Langham (White Christmas) with Alexander Hanson (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Julian Marsh and Rachel Stanley (Legally Blonde) as Dorothy Brock.

Also cast are Jack North (Mary Poppins) as Billy Lawlor, Annette McLaughlin (Matilda) as Maggie Jones and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) as Bert Barry.

Joining them are Jess Buckby as Annie, Daniel Crossley as Andy, Darren Bennett as Pat, Duncan Smith as Abner, Lauren Hall as Phyllis, Charlie Allen as Lorraine Flemming, Delycia Belgrave as Diane Lorimer, Gabby Antrobus as Ethel, Liam Wrate as Oscar and Ian Mowat as Mac, Doc and Thug.

The ensemble will feature Gabby Antrobus, Daisy Boyles, Molly-May Gardiner, Joanna Goodwin, Jessica Keable, Edwige Larralde, Brontë MacMillan, Anna McGarahan, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Alexandra Waite- Roberts, Libby Watts, Michael Anderson, Josh Andrews, Taylor Bradshaw, Ronan Burns, Ben Culleton, Adam Denman, Ryan Gover, Alex Harrison, Noah Harrison, Thomas Inge, Michael Lin, George Lyons, Liam Marcellino, Tom Partridge and Cris Penfold.