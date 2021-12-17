Cast confirmed for Dirty Dancing in the West End

Casting has been confirmed for the newly announced West End return of Dirty Dancing.

Leading the production will be Michael O'Reilly as Johnny Castle, Kira Malou as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson, alongside Lynden Edwards, Lori Hayley Fox, Lizzie Ottley, Samuel Bailey, Michael Remick, Thomas Sutcliffe, Colin Charles, Tony Stansfield, Danielle Cato, Danielle Lockwood, Marie Finlayson, James McHugh, Benjamin Harrold, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Patricia Wilkins, Charlotte Olliffe, Lee Nicholson, Austin Wilks and Miles Russell

The stage show, set to open early next year, features a number of hit songs from the 1987 movie including "Do You Love Me?", "Hey! Baby", "Hungry Eyes", and "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life".

When Dirty Dancing originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre back in 2006, it became the fastest ever selling show in West End history and went on to become the longest-running production ever to be staged at the Aldwych, playing to over two million people during its five-year run.

You can find out more about the show's return here.