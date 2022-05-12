Cast announced for That Is Not Who I Am at Royal Court

Casting has been announced for That Is Not Who I Am, the debut play by anonymous author Dave Davidson at the Royal Court.

Directed by Lucy Morrison, the production will run from 10 June to 16 July 2022, with press night on 16 June.

The cast will comprise: Priyanga Burford (Consent, National Theatre), Jake Davies (Yen, Royal Court) and Siena Kelly (Force Majeure, Teenage Dick, Donmar).

Billed as a "slippery new thriller", the play has been shrouded in mystery, with no details given about Davidson's identity other than that he has "worked in the security industry for 38 years".

When Ollie has his identity stolen on the internet, it's bad enough. But soon it's not just his online life collapsing – his real life is being stolen too. Who is the person really doing and saying these awful things? And who can Ollie trust to see the real him when the world sees him as a monster? Did the real him ever exist in the first place?

Davies said: "This play has made me see the world in an entirely new way. Lots of it is fascinating, some of it is terrifying, but all of it is urgent."

"It is a breath of fresh air to read a play that is so playful with both form and spelling," added Burford.