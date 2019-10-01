Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell will star in Soho Cinders musical at Charing Cross Theatre

West End stars Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell will lead the cast of Soho Cinders at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Bayer played the alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre and O'Connell ends her Olivier Award-nominated role as Anne Boleyn in Six at the Arts Theatre on 13 October.

They will be joined by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman and Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed and Melissa Rose.

Directed by Will Keith, the revival has choreography by Adam Haigh, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, associate musical direction by Joe Louis Robinson, set design by Justin Williams, sound by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Jack Weir, costume design by Nicole Garbett and casting by Harry Blumenau.

Stiles and Drewe and Elliot Davis' musical, which reimagines the classic Cinderella story, had its world premiere at the Soho Theatre in 2012 starring Jenna Russell and Raj Ghatak. This production will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 24 October to 21 December.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.