Cast announced for Theatre Channel's Golden Age of Broadway episode

Casting has been announced for The Theatre Channel – The Golden Era of Broadway Episode, which will be released online on 29 January 2021.

Freddie Fox, Bonnie Langford, Marisha Wallace, Mazz Murray, Gary Wilmot and Machael D. Xavier will feature in the episode, which is the fifth in the series produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café.

Blanshay said: "As we turn over a new leaf, a new page, and have a fresh start - The Theatre Channel jumps into 2021 with an exploration of the golden age of Broadway. We're thrilled to have assembled such an acclaimed cast, exemplifying the best of British talent."

All episodes are available to purchase and download via the Theatre Café website, either individually or as a bundle. Previous episodes have features performers including Matt Henry, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones and many more.

The series features direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.