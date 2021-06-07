Cast announced for Bryony Lavery's Last Easter at Orange Tree
The production opens next month
The Orange Tree Theatre has announced full casting for the upcoming London premiere of Bryony Lavery's Last Easter.
Billed as a "provocative play about the true nature of friendship", it sees a lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer go on a pilgrimage looking for a miracle when one of them is diagnosed with a devastating illness.
Tinuke Craig will direct Naana Agyei-Ampadu (June), Peter Caulfield (Gash), Jodie Jacobs (Leah) and Ellie Piercy (Joy).
Last Easter opens on 7 July (previews from 3 July) and runs until 7 August. It will be streamed live via OT on Screen on 22 and 23 July.
Completing the creative team is designer Hannah Wolfe, lighting designer Elliot Griggs and sound designer Beth Duke.
