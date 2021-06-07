Cast announced for Bryony Lavery's Last Easter at Orange Tree

The Orange Tree Theatre has announced full casting for the upcoming London premiere of Bryony Lavery's Last Easter.

Billed as a "provocative play about the true nature of friendship", it sees a lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer go on a pilgrimage looking for a miracle when one of them is diagnosed with a devastating illness.

Tinuke Craig will direct Naana Agyei-Ampadu (June), Peter Caulfield (Gash), Jodie Jacobs (Leah) and Ellie Piercy (Joy).

Last Easter opens on 7 July (previews from 3 July) and runs until 7 August. It will be streamed live via OT on Screen on 22 and 23 July.

Completing the creative team is designer Hannah Wolfe, lighting designer Elliot Griggs and sound designer Beth Duke.