Cast and creatives for Mike Bartlett's The 47th at the Old Vic announced

Cast and creative team have been unveiled for Mike Bartlett's political comedy The 47th, set during a fictional future 2024 election.

Joining the previously announced Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump, Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris and Lydia Wilson as Ivanka Trump will be James Cooney as Charlie Takahashi, James Garnon as Ted Cruz, Richard Hansell as Steve Richetti, Oscar Lloyd as Donald Junior, Jenni Maitland as Heidi Cruz, Freddie Meredith as Eric Trump, Ben Onwukwe as Barack Obama, Cherrelle Skeete as Tina Flournoy, Ami Tredrea as Rosie Takahashi and Simon Williams as Joe Biden, with all other parts played by the company. Further cast members are to be revealed

Bartlett said today: "I'm so happy to have started rehearsals with this truly fantastic cast and creative team bringing The 47th to life. The next US presidential election will be of huge importance, not just for that country but for the world, and it will be fought by a range of fascinating characters, with very different views, in a way we have never seen before. Like King Charles III, this play is a guess at that future, hoping it can inform where we are right now."

Directed by Rupert Goold, with set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Tony Gayle, original music and sound score by Adam Cork, video by Ash J Woodward, movement by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up by Richard Mawbey, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, US casting by Jim Carnahan, voice by Joel Trill and dialect by Brett Tyne.

The show runs from 29 March to 28 May.